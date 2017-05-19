BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Tokai Senko KK :
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2fcwlW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.