UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Tokyo Electron Ltd:
* Says its wholly owned unit which located in Yamanashi prefecture, will be merged with another wholly owned unit B which located in Iwate prefecture, on July 1
* Says the Yamanashi prefecture based unit will be the surviving company, and the other one will be dissolved
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YUO8zo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)