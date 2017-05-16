BRIEF-Wintoni Group appoints Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
May 16 Tokyo Electron Device Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 56.6 percent stake of shares in a Nagasaki-based electronic equipment maker Aval Nagasaki Corp for 1.06 billion yen, on July 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/21TbzW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
SINGAPORE, June 20 Singapore said on Tuesday it had detained an auxiliary police officer for attempting to undertake armed Islamist violence overseas, and it also banned nine publications by a preacher for containing extremist religious views.