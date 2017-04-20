BRIEF-Globe Trade Centre sets issue price for series L shares
* SETS ISSUE PRICE FOR SERIES L SHARES AT 8.91 ZLOTY PER SHARE
April 20 Tokyu Reit Inc:
* Signed a term loan contract with commitment line worth 2 billion yen on April 20
* Commitment period from April 21, 2017 to April 20, 2018
* Proceeds to be used as operation funds
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ybRxhv
LONDON, May 26 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life said it has appointed Paul McGhee as the firm's head of Brexit strategy, as the firm looks to safeguard its half a million European Union customers after Britain leaves the bloc.