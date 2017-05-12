May 12 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd-
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.: Oyu Tolgoi signs new power
purchase agreement
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - oyu tolgoi llc has signed a
new power purchase agreement (ppa) with national power
transmission grid (nptg) of mongolia
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - ppa was executed in
connection with power import arrangement between nptg and inner
mongolia power international corp
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - new arrangement takes
effect on July 4, 2017, subsequent to expiry of existing impic
agreement, for a term of up to six years
