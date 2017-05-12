May 12 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd-

* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - oyu tolgoi llc has signed a new power purchase agreement (ppa) with national power transmission grid (nptg) of mongolia

* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - new arrangement takes effect on July 4, 2017, subsequent to expiry of existing impic agreement, for a term of up to six years