BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 21 Toll Brothers Inc-
* Toll Brothers announces initiation of cash dividend
* Toll Brothers Inc - first dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.