March 7 Toll Brothers Inc

* Toll Brothers, Inc. prices $300 million of senior notes

* priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of 4.875% senior notes due march 15, 2027

* notes issued by Toll Brothers Finance Corp will have coupon of 4.875% and will pay interest semi-annually on March 15 and September 15