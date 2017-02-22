Feb 22 Toll Brothers Inc

* Toll Brothers reports FY 2017 1st quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $920.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $903.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.2 billion to $6.2 billion

* Expects FY 2017 second-quarter deliveries of between 1,350 and 1,650 units with an average price of between $810,000 and $835,00

* FY 2017 should be another year of substantial growth

* Increasing mid-point of delivery guidance for full FY 2017 by 100 units and now expects FY 2017 deliveries of between 6,700 and 7,500 units

* Company's second-quarter FY 2017 other income and income from unconsolidated entities is expected to be between $40 million and $60 million

* Quarter end backlog of $4.35 billion and 5,145 units rose 19% in dollars and 21% in units, compared to FY 2016's first-quarter-end backlog