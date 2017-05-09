May 9 Toly Bread Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 15 and the dividend will be paid on May 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ft1rgF

