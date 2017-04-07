April 7 Tom Tailor:

* Tom Tailor Group and Kids Fashion Group have signed a licensing agreement on Tom Tailor Kids Line

* Under cooperation, Tom Tailor will expand its sales network and support long-term revenue growth.

* Partnership covers development, production and wholesale marketing of licensed products over next 10 years

* Cooperation between Tom Tailor Group and KFG will begin on 1 June 2017