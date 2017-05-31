BRIEF-Altek files lawsuit against O-film and JD.com regarding patent disputes
* Says it files a lawsuit against O-film and JD.com regarding patent disputes, with Beijing Intellectual Property Court
May 31 Tomei Consolidated Bhd:
* Co proposed to dispose 36% of its shareholdings in unit, Wealthy Concept Limited for HK$1.6 million
* Proposed disposal is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings of tcb for financial year ending 31 december 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2qAsMt4] Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to invest 30.6 million yuan to set up a Cangnan-based food JV with investment firm