UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Tomtom NV:
* Co's live traffic data has been chosen to power traffic management centres of Frankfurt and Düsseldorf Source text: bit.ly/2nYIg8v Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.