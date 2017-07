BRIEF-Tomtom Q2 net loss 160.1 million euros versus profit of 12.2 million euros year ago

July 19 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV:

* Tomtom Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

* TOMTOM NV - ‍INTENDS TO REPURCHASE ORDINARY TOMTOM SHARES FOR AN AMOUNT UP TO EUR 50 MILLION​

* Revenue of Eur 253 Million (q2 '16: Eur 265 Million)

* Tomtom Nv - ‍Full Year Revenue Outlook Updated​

* q2 ‍Ebitda of Eur 45 Million (q2 '16: Eur 44 Million)​

* TOMTOM - ‍NOW EXPECT TO DELIVER FY REVENUE AROUND LOWER END OF GUIDANCE OF EUR 925 MILLION AND EUR 950 MILLION​

* Q2 NET CASH POSITION OF €82 MILLION (Q2 '16: €58 MILLION)

* TOMTOM NV - ‍OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS OF AROUND EUR 0.25 IS UNCHANGED​

* EXPECT THE COMBINED REVENUE OF THE AUTOMOTIVE, LICENSING AND TELEMATICS BUSINESSES TO GROW AROUND 15% YEAR ON YEAR IN 2017.‍​

* Q2 NET LOSS OF EUR 160.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 12.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TOMTOM NV - ‍HARDWARE REVENUES WERE LOWER THAN PLANNED BECAUSE OF DISAPPOINTING SPORTS SALES​

* TOMTOM NV - ‍WEARABLES MARKET HAS FALLEN SHORT OF EXPECTATIONS​

* TOMTOM NV - ‍WANT TO FOCUS ON OUR AUTOMOTIVE, LICENSING AND TELEMATICS BUSINESSES​

* FOR 2017: EXPECT THE LEVEL OF INVESTMENTS (BOTH CAPEX AND OPEX) TO SHOW A MODEST INCREASE COMPARED WITH 2016, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS‍​

* Tomtom Nv - ‍Reviewing Strategic Options for Sports​

Q2 AUTOMOTIVE AND LICENSING REVENUE EUR 87.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.1 MILLION YEAR AGO