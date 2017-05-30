BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 Tongaat Hulett Ltd:
* FY headline earnings of 982 million rand(2016: 679 million rand), up 44.6 pct
* Annual dividend of 300 cents per share
* Early season estimate for sugar production in 2017/18 is between 1 176 000 tons-1 278 000 tons, compared to 1 056 000 tons in 2016/17
* Total sugar production is expected to recover over 2 years, to between some 1,485,000 and 1,588,000 tons in 2018/19
* There is positive outlook for full year with earnings growth expected to continue and cash flow momentum expected to be maintained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer