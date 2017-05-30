May 30 Tongaat Hulett Ltd:

* FY ‍headline earnings of 982 million rand(2016: 679 million rand), up 44.6 pct​

* Annual dividend of 300 cents per share​

* Early season estimate for sugar production in 2017/18 is between 1 176 000 tons-1 278 000 tons, compared to 1 056 000 tons in 2016/17​

* Total sugar production is expected to recover over 2 years, to between some 1,485,000 and 1,588,000 tons in 2018/19​

* There is positive outlook for full year with earnings growth expected to continue and cash flow momentum expected to be maintained​