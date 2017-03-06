BRIEF-Softline FY loss after tax shrinks to EUR 459,000
* FY SALES OF EUR 892 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 730 THOUSAND)
March 6 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd
* Says board appoints Cai Wenjie as general manager
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2msmkFu
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY SALES OF EUR 892 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 730 THOUSAND)
SHANGHAI, May 29 China, battling increased threats from cyber-terrorism and hacking, will adopt from Thursday a controversial law that mandates strict data surveillance and storage for firms working in the country, the official Xinhua news agency said.