BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 25 percent to increase by 25 percent, or to be 194.6 million yuan to 324.4 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 259.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ih6aQl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes