BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to dispose M302 production line at no less than 13.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
June 14 TongKun Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.28 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 19
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/lPw0nl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
* Says its unit will invest 2.4 million yuan to set up investment management company with partner