March 13 Tongwei Co Ltd :
* Says it will sign investment agreement with government to
get industrial land for polycrystalline silicon and new energy
project with annual output of 50,000 tons
* Says its unit will use 1.02 billion yuan to set up a
polysilicon joint venture with a technology partner in Leshan
* Says the joint venture will be engaged in high-purity
polysilicon business and new energy project, and will be
capitalized at 1.2 billion yuan
* The unit will hold 85 percent stake and the partner will
hold 15 percent stake in the joint venture
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ck43Ad
