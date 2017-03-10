BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Tongyang Life Insurance Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 20.41 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/cdNIqz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )