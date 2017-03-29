BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Tongyang Networks Corp :
* Says it signed a 18.01 billion won contract with Yuanta Securities Korea Co., Ltd to operate computational business service
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes