BRIEF-Softline FY loss after tax shrinks to EUR 459,000
* FY SALES OF EUR 892 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 730 THOUSAND)
March 6 Tongyu Communication Inc
* Says it and partners plan to set up industry buyout fund with size up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.02 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lSsdIV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY SALES OF EUR 892 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 730 THOUSAND)
SHANGHAI, May 29 China, battling increased threats from cyber-terrorism and hacking, will adopt from Thursday a controversial law that mandates strict data surveillance and storage for firms working in the country, the official Xinhua news agency said.