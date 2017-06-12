UPDATE 2-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
June 12 Tongyu Communication Inc
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.