April 25 Tongyu Communication Inc:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 14.6 percent to 31.7 percent, or to be 80 million yuan to 100 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (117.1 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased selling price, as well as increased costs on human resources and raw materials are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zwSCJw

