BRIEF-Marco De Benedetti replaces Carlo De Benedetti as chairman of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale
* MARCO DE BENEDETTI REPLACES CARLO DE BENEDETTI AS CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY Source text: http://reut.rs/2sJhx3G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Tongyu Communication Inc
* Says its owner plans to add 30-100 million yuan ($4.37-$14.57 million) worth of shares in the company within 12 months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s2j2bo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8612 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CALAIS, France, June 23 France's interior minister on Friday ruled out a new migrant reception centre in Calais and said he would deploy extra riot police to contain a new influx of people roaming the port city in search of food and shelter.