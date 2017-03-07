March 7 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding says will commence in this quarter "honor" study, a 12-week phase 3 clinical study evaluating TNX-102 SL, 5.6 mg, in military-related PTSD

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding says interim analysis of honor study is expected in first half of 2018, topline results are expected in second half of 2018