June 12 Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd
* Announcement In Relation To A Fire Accident And Resumption
Of Trading
* On 11 June, a fire accident occurred in material warehouse
and secondary workshop of factory area operated by FP Group
(Dongguan)
* As a result of incident, some of raw material, finished
goods, part of plant & production facilities in factory area
have been damaged
* Anticipates it takes time to purchase new production
facilities, repair damaged plant, re-purchase raw material,to
deliver finished goods
* Expects that accident will not cause material adverse
impact on overall financial position of group for year ended 31
dec 2017
* No personal injury was involved in fire accident
* Board considers that fire accident will not lead to
material adverse impact on group's sales and operation
* Application will be made by company for resumption of
trading with effect from 13 June
* Production has been resumed insofar as production
facilities which are not damaged as a result of fire accident
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: