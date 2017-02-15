BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Tonymoly Co Ltd :
* Says it will divest cosmetic manufacturing business into a new wholly owned subsidiary
* Expected divestiture effective date is April 3 and registered date is April 6
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/er7rqc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.