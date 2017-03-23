March 23 Toople Plc:

* Anticipates revenue growth in period for six months to March 2017 to show an increase in excess of around 60 pct over same period in prior year

* Says losses for period (H1) are expected to be reduced by circa 50 pct against H2 2016