BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
Feb 23 Top Choice Medical Investment Co Inc
* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.2 billion yuan ($174.51 million) from 1.4 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lyzSg9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8762 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.