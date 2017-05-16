BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics sees IPO price to be between $12-$14/shr
* Sees IPO of 9.62 million shares of common stock - SEC filing
May 16 Top choice Medical Investment Co Inc :
* Says it received an administrative order from Zhejiang Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory, regarding inaccuracy in information disclosure
* Rosa & Co announces renewal of multi-year research agreement with Sanofi