BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17Top choice Medical Investment Co Inc :
* Says it adjusted div payment plan for FY 2016, and decided to pay cash div 1.3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says in the previous plan, the co planed to pay 1.2 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3CH6Qv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering