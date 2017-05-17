May 17Top choice Medical Investment Co Inc :

* Says it adjusted div payment plan for FY 2016, and decided to pay cash div 1.3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* Says in the previous plan, the co planed to pay 1.2 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3CH6Qv

