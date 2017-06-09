U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 9 Top Choice Medical Investment Co Inc :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to use 8 million yuan to set up a stomatological hospital in Wenzhou with an individual
* Says the stomatological hospital will be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the unit will hold a 80 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rtN7SG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* Fitch says senate AHCA includes medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states