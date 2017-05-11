BRIEF-CIRRB renounces buying iAlbatros Group shares
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT CENTRUM INNOWACYJNYCH ROZWIAZAN BIOMEDYCZNYCH SA (CIRB) RENOUNCED ITS DECISION TO BUY COMPANY'S SHARES FROM MAY 26
May 11 Top Dynamic International Holdings Ltd
* Board does not recommend payment of any interim dividend for three months ended 31 March 2017
* For three months ended 31 march 2017, turnover of group was approximately HK$63.9 million, representing an increase of about 21.7%
* profit of group for quarter HK$8.4 million, while group recorded a profit of HK$7.9 million for three months ended 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT CENTRUM INNOWACYJNYCH ROZWIAZAN BIOMEDYCZNYCH SA (CIRB) RENOUNCED ITS DECISION TO BUY COMPANY'S SHARES FROM MAY 26
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: