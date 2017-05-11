May 11 Top Dynamic International Holdings Ltd

* Board does not recommend payment of any interim dividend for three months ended 31 March 2017

* For three months ended 31 march 2017, turnover of group was approximately HK$63.9 million, representing an increase of about 21.7%

* profit of group for quarter HK$8.4 million, while group recorded a profit of HK$7.9 million for three months ended 31 March 2016