May 19 Top Glove Corporation Bhd

* GMP Medicare Sdn Bhd entered into two separate sale and purchase agreement with A1 Glove Sdn Bhd and Titi Glove Sdn Bhd

* Purchase consideration of 31.5 million rgt for property no. 1 and RM7.5 million rgt for property no. 2

* Proposed acquisitions will not have material effect on earnings per share of group for FY ending 31 August 2017