BRIEF-FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
June 16 Top Glove Corporation Bhd :
* Qtrly revenue 869.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit attributable 77.7 million rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 672.3 million rgt , year-ago qtrly net profit attributable 62.5 million rgt
* Declared first singer tier interim dividend of 6 sen per share Source text : (bit.ly/2syUxXJ)(bit.ly/2szoGWN) Further company coverage:
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
* Novartis combination targeted therapy tafinlar + mekinist receives FDA approval for BRAF V600E mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)