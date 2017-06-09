BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology updates on production delays from suppliers
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
June 9Komeda Holdings Co Ltd
* Says co's top shareholder MBKP III Limited plans to cut stake in the co to 4.1 percent (17,933 voting power) from 31.1 percent (137,493 voting power)
* Says change date will be disclosed later
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WjLGno
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23