BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
May 15 Top Ships Inc
* Top Ships Inc. agrees promissory note
* Agreed to enter into a note purchase agreement with Xanthe Holdings Ltd
* Top Ships Inc - company will issue an unsecured promissory note in original principal amount of $5 million to Xanthe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds context, no comment from lawyer)