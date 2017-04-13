BRIEF-UAE's Marka appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO
* Appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO, effective May 28 Source: (http://bit.ly/2r8ymE2) Further company coverage: )
April 13 Topbetta Holdings Ltd
* Topbetta acquires assets of online bookmaker, mad bookie-tbh.ax
* Subsidiary, Topbetta Pty Ltd has entered into an agreement to acquire assets of Mad Bookie Pty Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.