Feb 23 Topdanmark A/S:

* Q4 combined ratio 84.6 percent (Reuters poll 88.0 percent)

* Q4 post-tax profit 421 million Danish crowns ($60 million)(Reuters poll 270 million crowns)

* As compared to profit forecast model for 2017 in interim report for Q1-Q3 2016, underlying assumed combined ratio for 2017 remains unchanged at 90-91 excluding run-off

* Combined ratio is increased to 91-92 in profit forecast model for 2017

* Assumed combined ratio for 2017 may increase by 0.5 to 1pp

* Still expects premium growth in non-life insurance of around 0 pct

* 2017 post-tax profit forecast model: 900 million-1 billion crowns, excluding run-off. Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

($1 = 7.0471 Danish crowns)