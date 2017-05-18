May 18 Topfield Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 6th series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 2 billion won

* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 3,437 won/share

* Says annual coupon rate is 4 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent, and conversion period from May 24, 2018 to April 24, 2020

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/tsTxmo

