BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 Topfield Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 6th series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 2 billion won
* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 3,437 won/share
* Says annual coupon rate is 4 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent, and conversion period from May 24, 2018 to April 24, 2020
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/tsTxmo
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/tsTxmo
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: