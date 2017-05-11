BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime reports further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
May 11 Topre Corp:
* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with MARUJUN Co Ltd on May 11
* Through the business alliance, the two companies will work together on production and purchasing, human resources and technology exchange, as well as operation know-how sharing
* Through the capital alliance, Topre will purchase 2,070,700 shares (20.0 percent stake) in MARUJUN on June 22
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/O4bCDY
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: