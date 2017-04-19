BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Torchmark Corp-
* Torchmark Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.15 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $4.63 to $4.77 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $1.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $1,024 million versus $978 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.