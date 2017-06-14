BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to dispose M302 production line at no less than 13.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
June 14Toread Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute five new shares for every 10 shares for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on June 19
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20
* Says its unit will invest 2.4 million yuan to set up investment management company with partner