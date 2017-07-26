FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Torex completes US$400 mln facility to refinance project debt
July 26, 2017 / 10:27 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Torex completes US$400 mln facility to refinance project debt

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc

* Torex Gold Resources - unit has signed an amended and restated credit agreement with BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, other bookrunners

* Torex Gold Resources - ‍following a successful syndication, BMO Harris Bank N.A. and bank of Nova Scotia joined banks as lenders under loan facility​

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍loan facility is comprised of a us$300 million term loan and a us$100 million revolving loan facility​

* Torex Gold Resources - loan facility bears interest at rate of libor + 4% for first 2 years, libor + 4.25% for years 3 and 4, and libor + 4.5% thereafter

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍revolving facility and term facility will mature June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2022, respectively​

* Torex Gold Resources - ‍first scheduled repayment of term facility is March 31, 2018, and repayments continue in quarterly installments until maturity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

