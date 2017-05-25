May 25 Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* Torex Gold reports a fatal accident

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - an internal investigation is underway to determine cause of accident

* Torex Gold Resources - on afternoon of may 23rd fatal accident occurred at construction site for sediment control structure associated with El Limon Sur pit

* Torex Gold Resources - Jorge Joel Roman Mendoza, employee of construction contractor Construccion De Caminos Y Proyectos Interestatales, S.A. De C.V., fatally injured

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - appropriate authorities were immediately notified and have inspected and released site

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - open pit mining inspections were successfully completed within 24 hours and mining activities were restarted

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - construction site remains closed pending completion of inspections and key aspects of investigation