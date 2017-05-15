BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto says qtrly net profit 72.5 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
May 15 Tori Holdings Co Ltd
* Says unit WITS,Inc. plans to file a lawsuit against Iga city government, claiming compensation for stoping recruit students and returning to complete a course
* Compensation amount is not decided yet
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/b9zVhn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.