BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto says qtrly net profit 72.5 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
May 15 TORIDOLL Holdings Corp :
* Says it plans to fully acquire two Hong Kong-based firms, Jointed-Heart Catering Holdings Limited and New Huge Corporation Limited, via unit, on Feb. 28, 2018
* Says transaction amount is undisclosed
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HZsQv0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.