BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
March 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank
* The Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid
* Toronto-Dominion Bank - Entered into an agreement to repurchase common shares through daily purchases subject to a maximum of 14.5 million common shares
* Program will form part of TD's normal course issuer bid for up to 15 million common shares announced on March 2, 2017
* Daily purchases to take place between March 31 and April 21
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.