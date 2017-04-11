US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 11 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Torrent Pharmaceuticals clarifies on news item 'torrent close to buying women healthcare portfolio of Swiss pharma major Novartis'
* Had executed certain agreements with Novartis AG to buy certain generic pharmaceutical products Source text: bit.ly/2oo3FLx Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)