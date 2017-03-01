March 1 Torstar Corp
* Torstar Corporation reports fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.01 from continuing operations
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Torstar Corp - capital expenditures in 2017 are currently
anticipated to be reduced to between $12 million and $13
million.
* Torstar Corp- "cost reduction will remain an ongoing
important area of focus for us in 2017"
* Torstar Corp - expenses related to registered defined
benefit pension plans are currently expected to decrease by
about $3 million to about $11 million in 2017
* Torstar Corp says net savings related to restructuring
initiatives undertaken through end of 2016 are expected to be
$17.0 million in 2017
* Torstar Corp - segmented revenue was $208.7 million in Q4
of 2016, down $24.3 million from $233.0 million in Q4 of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: